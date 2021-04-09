Door-to door coronavirus testing will take place this weekend in parts of Corby.Each household in Beanfield will be offered testing kits in a bid to reduce case and transmission rates prior to further easing of restrictions. Public health officials say Beanfield has been chosen for the pilot as it is an area with high rates of cases, yet low rates of testing.

Both lateral flow and PCR tests will be offered Credit: PA

Organised by the Public Health team at North Northamptonshire Council, trained volunteers will be knocking on all household doors between 10am and 4pm on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th April to talk to residents about coronavirus and offer FREE testingoptions, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. Households will be offered either PCR test kits or Rapid Lateral Flow Test kits.

Corby has for some months had among the highest case rates for lower tier local authorities in England. This is part of a host of activities which we have organised to curb the spread.. Despite a drop in the past week Corby still has high case rates. But recent higher rates of testing are helping to find positive cases, which means that more people are self-isolating and transmission is reducing. Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils

All volunteers will carry ID and wear PPE and high visibility jackets. They will drop test kits off as they call door-to-door to each household and return later to collect the completed PCR test kits. The LFT kits will not need collection as test processing happens within the home.