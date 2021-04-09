Looking back at the Duke of Edinburgh's legacy in the East of England

The Duke of Edinburgh visiting a TCV conservation project at the Dersingham Bog Nature Reserve, on the Royal Sandringham Estate, Norfolk. Credit: PA

During his long life the Duke of Edinburgh had a long and lasting impact on the East of England.

Prince Philip championed wildlife and conservation projects across the region, he took over the management of the royal estate at Sandringham in Norfolk and for more than thirty years he served as the figurehead at one of the world’s leading educational institutions as Chancellor of the University of Cambridge.

Until recent months, the Duke of Edinburgh spent much of his retirement living at Sandringham near King’s Lynn, a working estate owned personally by the Queen which he managed and shaped over many decades.

The Duke posing with the Queen outside Sandringham House, Norfolk, in 1982 to mark the 30th anniversary of the her accession to the throne. Credit: PA Stills

Prince Philip was a man who could be both charming and controversial. For more than 60 years he provided steadfast support to Her Majesty the Queen. She described him as her rock.

They complemented each other perfectly. The Queen regal and dignified; The Duke of Edinburgh humourous and prone to more than the occasional gaffe. But both loved and admired.

Even in advancing years, that sense of fun never left him.

Prince Philip unveiling a plaque with the words “The world’s most experienced plaque unveiler” Credit: ITV Anglia

The former Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Reverend Graham James, recalled when the Duke retired at the age of 96.

He said: "The way in which he became in older years, a national treasure was wonderful to behold.”

The Right Reverend Graham James, former Bishop of Norwich Credit: ITV News Anglia

“I remember the day when it was said he was going to retire and somebody said to him 'I'm sorry to hear Sir that you're standing down' and he said it's a miracle I'm still standing up, and that sort of reaction was immediate and showed a joy in life which everyone benefited from. The Rt Rev Graham James, former Bishop of Norwich

Northampton North MP Michael Ellis was the Deputy Leader of the House of Commons from 2016-18 and led the Parliamentary Group formed to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

He said: "The Duke gave up a promising Naval career by all accounts to serve his Queen and his country.

“He did so in the most exemplary fashion, loyally by the Queen's side just a step or two behind her but being that rock for her, being that support for her.”

Prince Philip was a regular visitor to Cambridge. It has been a special place for the Royal Family.

His son, Prince Charles, went to university there in 1967 to study anthropology, archaeology and history at Trinity College.

The Duke sharing a joke with the Cambridge University rowing team in 2009 Credit: PA Images

The Duke’s grandson, Prince William, became the Duke of Cambridge and worked as a helicopter pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance which has bases in Norwich and Cambridge.

From 1976 to 2011, the Duke of Edinburgh was the Chancellor of the University of Cambridge - a role he took very seriously.

Matthew Moss was the head of Vice-Chancellor's Office 2004-12. He said: "He had an incredible ability to integrate knowledge.

“If you showed him our Institute for Manufacturing, for example, he would be able to say to Professor X how fascinating it was to see his research and how it reminded him that six months ago he'd been in a factory in Leicester and they'd had this particular problem and wouldn't it be interesting if they got together and applied this research to that problem."