Two brothers and their mother have been found guilty of the murder of a father-of-two in Hertfordshire.

Armed with a shotgun, Anthony Olive and John Bowie were driven to Hoddesdon by their mother Michaela Olive on the night of Tuesday 4 December 2018.

She waited in her car in nearby Castle Road with the engine running ready to be the getaway driver, while her sons went to a home in Ogard Road and shot 26-year-old father of two Esam Ayad in the face. He died from his injuries the following day.

Anthony Olive Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Following a three-month trial Anthony Olive, aged 29, Bowie, aged 27, both from Watford, and their mother Michaela Olive, aged 49, of Broxbourne, were found guilty of murder.

John Bowie Credit: Hertfordshire Police

The court heard that on the day of the shooting, Esam had been involved in an argument with Olive and Bowie’s younger teenage brother at the Harvey Centre in Harlow, Essex.

The older brothers set about finding Esam, tracking him down to his friend’s house. They went there armed and while Esam was looking out of an open upstairs window the fatal shot was fired.

Detective Superintendent Jerome Kent from the Major Crime Unit said: “Although the shotgun used in the murder of Esam has never been recovered we found gunshot residue in Michaela Olive’s white Mokka, which was seized as part of the investigation. Officers also received support from the local community who were shocked by this horrific killing.

We may never know exactly why Olive and Bowie decided to kill Esam.. but it is clear that there was an acrimonious history between them. We’ll also never know why Michaela Olive agreed to drive her sons to the murder scene. I have no doubt that she knew they were armed with a shotgun when they got into her car. She not only failed to intervene to prevent the shooting but played a key part. Detective Superintendent Jerome Kent

All three are due to be sentenced later this month.