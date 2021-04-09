League Two strugglers Southend United have sacked manager Mark Molesley and put former boss Phil Brown in charge as his replacement.

Brown previously managed the club from 2013 to 2018 and led them to promotion from League Two via the play-offs in 2015.

He takes over from Molesley who was appointed in the summer following the Shrimpers' relegation from League One.

Southend have struggled again this season, and back-to-back relegations are a real possibility with the club currently 23rd in League Two and five points off safety with just six games of the season left.

In a statement, Southend thanked Molesley for his "commitment throughout his tenure" but added that results had remained "inconsistent."

Brown will be assisted by Head of Academy Ricky Duncan and Under 23 Manager Craig Fagan.