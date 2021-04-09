Record breaking Big Garden Birdwatch with more than a million people taking part

More than a million people took part in this year's Big Garden Birdwatch in January, double the usual number.

People across the UK spent an hour watching the birds visiting their garden or outdoor space back in January.

The Big Garden Birdwatch is the world's largest wildlife survey and gives RSPB scientists insights into how our garden birds are faring both across the country and here in the east.

17 million Birds were counted

The RSPB Big Garden Bird Watch Credit: RSPB/Nigel Blake

Now in its 42nd year, the Big Garden Birdwatch is a chance for people of all ages to count the number of birds that visit their garden, helping the RSPB build up a picture of how birds are faring.

We have been blown away by the enthusiasm with which people have taken part in the Birdwatch this year. Lockdowns have brought few benefits, but the last year has either started or reignited a love of nature for many people, right on their doorsteps. Beccy Speight, CEO RSPB

Thousands of people took part across the East of England, here is a county breakdown of participation figures:

Essex 29,221

Hertfordshire 22,638

Norfolk 21,783

Suffolk 19,449

Cambridgeshire 18,548

Bedfordshire 10,592

The top ten birds spotted across the UK were: