Record breaking Big Garden Birdwatch with more than a million people taking part
More than a million people took part in this year's Big Garden Birdwatch in January, double the usual number.
People across the UK spent an hour watching the birds visiting their garden or outdoor space back in January.
The Big Garden Birdwatch is the world's largest wildlife survey and gives RSPB scientists insights into how our garden birds are faring both across the country and here in the east.
Birds were counted
Now in its 42nd year, the Big Garden Birdwatch is a chance for people of all ages to count the number of birds that visit their garden, helping the RSPB build up a picture of how birds are faring.
We have been blown away by the enthusiasm with which people have taken part in the Birdwatch this year. Lockdowns have brought few benefits, but the last year has either started or reignited a love of nature for many people, right on their doorsteps.
Thousands of people took part across the East of England, here is a county breakdown of participation figures:
Essex 29,221
Hertfordshire 22,638
Norfolk 21,783
Suffolk 19,449
Cambridgeshire 18,548
Bedfordshire 10,592
The top ten birds spotted across the UK were:
House Sparrow
Blue tit
Starling
Blackbird
Woodpigeon
Robin
Great tit
Goldfinch
Magpie
Long tailed tit