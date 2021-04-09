Remembering the Duke of Edinburgh's conservation work at Whipsnade Zoo

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Liz Summers.

Prince Phillip's 'legacy' will continue to live on, as he remembered for his remarkable conservation work with Whipsnade Zoo.

The Bedfordshire zoo paid tribute to Prince Philip saying they were 'so grateful' for all of his work over the years.

As president of the Zoological Society of London for almost two decades, Prince Philip worked on "extraordinary legacy projects".

During his time as president, Prince Philip oversaw a number of high-profile projects at Whipsnade Zoo including the breeding of the first cheetah's in Europe and the building of the popular railway line.

One of Prince Philip's final official engagements, open a new elephant centre at Whipsnade Zoo in 2017 alongside The Queen. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Before retiring from his royal duties, Prince Phillip visited Whipsnade Zoo alongside The Queen to open a new elephant centre in April 2017.

His royal highness the Duke of Edinburgh was responsible for establishing some really extraordinary legacy projects like, for example, the foundation of our Institute of Zoology and even to this day that is doing ground-breaking work on zoonotic diseases like Covid-19 and how you stop them migrating from wildlife to people and so the legacy of his royal highness lives on. Dominic Jermey, Director-General at The Zoological Society of London

The duke became the president of The Zoological Society of London, his role included overseeing Whipsnade and London Zoo. Credit: ITV News Anglia

One of the lovely things about his royal highness's visits here was that he was always open to talking to members of the public, talking to staff but also being there being photographed alongside wildlife and making people think about biodiversity, about wild animals, about what we stand to lose of we don't grip nature and get a grip on what we're doing to our planet. Dominic Jermey

The following year the Duke caused controversy by killing a tiger during a royal tour of India, he was made UK president of the World Wildlife Fund a few months later.

Prince Philip appeared in the 'Survival' nature documentary series produced by Anglia Television. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Through his association with WWF Prince Philip appeared in the 'Survival' nature documentary series produced by Anglia Television.

I don't believe that we can sit down and decide that wild animals are a bore and let's get rid of them. And some how or other I think that whatever argument, whatever justification you had, you would come to the conclusion that the wild animals are here on this earth and if it's in our power to see that they have a reasonable change of survival I think we ought to take it. Prince Philip

The Prince Philip Award, set up in the early 60s, recognises the work of promising young student conservationists to this day.Naturalist and TV presenter Chris Packham was one of the early recipients, and said that the duke's visits to the zoo were inspiring.