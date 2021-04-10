Former Norwich North MP Dr Ian Gibson has died

Former Norwich MP Dr Ian Gibson has died at the age of 82. Dr Gibson was the MP for Norwich North for more than a decade, serving from 1997 until he resigned in 2009.Before becoming an MP, he had a distinguished career as a scientist at the University of East Anglia. While there, he lead a cancer research team, and was later awarded a Champion Award by McMillian Cancer Relief for his work supporting people with cancer.Academics in the trade union at University of East Anglia were among many across the region to pay tribute to Dr Gibson today.

Clive Lewis, the MP for Norwich South said: "This is awful news and my immediate thoughts are with Ian’s family for their sad loss.

Ian lived and breathed Norwich...A much loved figure on the city’s political scene long after he stood down as an MP - he was admired for his humour, cutting wit but also his steadfast political conviction as a socialist. He will be sorely missed but he leaves behind a legacy of someone always prepared to speak up for our city and those without a voice. I will miss him. Clive Lewis MP

Former MP for Norwich South and Labour Party politician, Charles Clarke, paid tribute to his colleague. He said: "Ian Gibson's sad death is shocking. He was a passionate defender of Norwich and its people.

"Though from time to time we had our political differences, it was a pleasure to serve together with him as MPs for the city from 1997. "He brought to politics a real understanding of science and its contribution to our civilisation and fought to promote its importance in public debate. He will be much missed.” The Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle MP and George Freeman, the Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk also paid tribute to Dr Gibson.