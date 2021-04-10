Tributes to the Duke from across the East of England

The region's continued to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh a day after his death was announced.

At Sandringham people brought flowers and continued to arrive to pay their respects, Mourners have continued to flock to Sandringham to pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh despite pleas to stay away.

People have continued to leave flowers at Sandringham Credit: ITV News

Among them - a standard bearer from the merchant navy who carried the standard at church services attended by the Queen and Duke at on the Royal Estate.

John Houston from the Merchant Navy Association said he'd come to pay tribute as a former standard bearer at services on the Sandringham Estate.

"All the other services are being represented today at the gun salute and my members and myself thought it would be a nice idea to come up and represent the Merchant Navy Association because Sandringham is part of our catchment area as such, so here we are to do him proud," said John.

The Duke competing in the Sandringham Country Show in 2005. Credit: PA

The Duke had retired to nearby Wood Farm before the pandemic. The estate has announced it won't be reopening as planned on Monday.

Elsewhere, the largest bell in East Anglia tolled 99 times at noon at St Peter Mancroft church in Norwich. Prince Philip was just two months away from his one hundredth birthday.

Neil Thomas, who was ringing the bell, said it was an emotional moment.

Ringing the bells at St Peter Mancroft 99 times Credit: ITV Anglia

"A very poignant moment and something that's really brought the country together in these difficult times. I observed everyone getting ready before I tolled and just people out here listening paying their respects, a special moment."

And the Mayor of Colchester has paid tribute to the Prince Philip this morning, laying flowers at the town memorial.

The Duke of Edinburgh Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA

Covid-19 restrictions meant that no crowds or gun salutes went ahead in the town, but the mayor took the time to share his own memories of meeting the Duke of Edinburgh, someone he says was a real character.

Mayor Robert Davidson had a funny story about the Duke.

"In 2004 when him and Queen came for lunch at the Town Hall he went out onto the balcony and one of his old shipmates from the 1950s shouted up "Phil!", and immediately he pointed at him and said, "Stoker! I remember you." He was a real character and a man of the people, and set an example for everyone to follow."

Across the region sports teams have held a minute's silence to honour the Duke of Edinburgh.

In Cambridge, players and officials felt silent at Abbey Stadium before the game against Exeter.