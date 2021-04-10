Vandals burn popular children's playground at Stanwick Lakes in Northamptonshire

A popular adventure playground at Stanwick Lakes in Northamptonshire has been destroyed by fire.

Firefighters were called to the wooden structure at around 1.16am on Saturday April 10.

The playground — which was rebuilt four years ago and refurbished in 2019 — is one of Northamptonshire's most popular attractions.

Firefighters from Raunds posted pictures on their Facebook page appealing for information about the incident - it's though it was set alight by vandals.

Fire crews from Raunds posted pictures of them tackling the blaze Credit: Raunds Fire Station

Meanwhile a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise £15,000 to replace the structure and install CCTV to stop people targeting it again.