Vandals burn popular children's playground at Stanwick Lakes in Northamptonshire
A popular adventure playground at Stanwick Lakes in Northamptonshire has been destroyed by fire.
Firefighters were called to the wooden structure at around 1.16am on Saturday April 10.
The playground — which was rebuilt four years ago and refurbished in 2019 — is one of Northamptonshire's most popular attractions.
Firefighters from Raunds posted pictures on their Facebook page appealing for information about the incident - it's though it was set alight by vandals.
Meanwhile a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise £15,000 to replace the structure and install CCTV to stop people targeting it again.