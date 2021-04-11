Full inquest opens into deaths of Cambridge graduates in terror attack

The Inquest into the deaths of two Cambridge University graduates killed in a terrorist attack near London Bridge will get underway today.

Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones were at a prisoner rehabilitation event in London in 2019 when they were killed by a convicted terrorist.

The full inquest will look at how the attack at Fishmongers' Hall happened and if it could have been prevented.

Jack, 25, was fatally stabbed along with fellow Cambridge graduate Saskia, 23, by convicted terrorist Usman Khan during an event at Fishmongers’ Hall in London on November 29 last year. The event marked five years of the University of Cambridge’s Learning Together prisoner education programme.

Khan, 28, was out on licence when he attended the event near London Bridge armed with two kitchen knives and wearing a fake suicide vest.

He was tackled with a narwhal tusk, a decorative pike and a fire extinguisher before he was shot dead by police on London Bridge.