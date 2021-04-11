Gunshots were fired at a front door this morning in Bedfordshire

Gunshots were fired at someone's front door this morning in Bedfordshire.

The police were called at around 7am after people heard the shooting in Greenkeepers Road in Great Denham, near Bedford.

Nobody in the property was injured.

Police say they will be ramping up patrols in the area and that they are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Simon Hancock, from Bedfordshire Police's Crime Investigation Team, said:

Thankfully no one was injured, but is still a very concerning incident. We are investigating the full circumstances and we don’t believe that this is a random attack or that there is any wider threat to the local community. Our officers are currently in the area carrying out high visibility patrols. If anyone has any information, this could be of great help to our investigation. Detective Sergeant Simon Hancock

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online quoting reference Operation Dacquoise.