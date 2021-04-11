Man and woman found dead in a house in Woodbridge in Suffolk

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered at a house in Suffolk.

The death of the woman, in her 60s, is being treated as murder after a post mortem showed compression to her neck.

The death of man, aged in his 70s, is not being treated as suspicious.

The pair were found dead inside the house in Cumberland Street in Woodbridge on Saturday (10 April) evening at around 6.15pm. A police cordon remains in place while an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths continues.Suffolk police have confirmed that the couple knew each other and have said there is no wider threat to the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police.