A man arrested on suspicion of the murder and indecent assault of Stuart Lubbock at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore 20 years ago has been released under investigation by police.

The 50-year-old suspect, who has not been named, was arrested in Cheshire on March 17 after "significant new information" came to light, Essex Police said.

He was subsequently released on bail until April 12, and the force said he has now been released under investigation.

An Essex Police spokesman said:

Mr Lubbock, who was 31, had been at a party at Barrymore's luxury home in Roydon with eight other people on March 31 2001 when he died.

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Lubbock had suffered severe internal injuries which suggested he had been sexually assaulted.

Alcohol, ecstasy and cocaine were found in his bloodstream.

The coroner recorded an open verdict.

Barrymore, his former partner Jonathan Kenny and fellow party guest Justin Merritt were arrested in 2007 on suspicion of sexual assault and murder, but were later released without charge.