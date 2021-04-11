Norfolk "grime" artist pays tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh

The artist Ricky Minns, known as Ruddy Muddy has made his own tribute to Prince Philip from the mud caked on the back of his van.

The grime artist, who lives near Wymondham, plans to cover the whole of the vehicle in pictures of the Duke from dirt over the next few days.

RIP Prince Philip. Such a sad loss. I am absolutely gutted. Heart goes out the to Queen and the family. Ricky Minns AKA Ruddy Muddy

He calls it "graffilthy" rather than graffiti and has honoured lots of celebrities and members of the royal family over the years.

You can watch Natalie Gray's report from 2017 about him here