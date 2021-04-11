Police are investigating after a man who was found unconscious in the street in Ipswich died in hospital.

The man in his 20s was found outside Griffin Close in Brickfield Close yesterday afternoon and was taken to Ipswich Hospital.

He died later in the evening. Police have now put up a cordon at the scene and have launched an investigation into the unexplained death. They are asking anyone with information, or who witnessed anything, to get in touch with them and quote reference 37/17817/21. Officers say they believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no wider threat to the public.