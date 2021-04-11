Woman dies on a Suffolk road after crashing into a tree

A woman in her sixties has died after her car crashed into a tree in Leiston in Suffolk.

Police were called to Lover's Lane by the ambulance service at just before 7.45am this morning.

Fire crews and the air ambulance also attended the scene.

The driver of the black Volkswagen Polo was pronounced deceased at the scene.She was the only person in the vehicle and nobody else was injured.

Suffolk police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and would also like to speak to anyone with a dashcam fitted, even if they were driving in the area before the crash happened.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference: CAD 51 of 11 April.