Anglia region's MPs pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh in Parliament

Members of Parliament have been recalled to Westminster to pay their respects to Prince Philip who died on Friday.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle opened the tributes, saying the Duke of Edinburgh "never let the Queen down".

He added: "Outspoken and with a great sense of humour, he was not afraid of talking openly about issues close to him."

MPs from the Anglia region have been speaking about Prince Philip's contribution to the nation and recalling anedotes and stories from his past.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened by expressing his sympathies and offering the "heartfelt thanks" of the Commons and the nation for Philip's "unfailing dedication to this country and the Commonwealth".

MPs began proceedings in the House of Commons by observing a minute's silence to remember the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh's "ceaseless optimism" about the country that Britain can be.

Sir Bernard Jenkin, the Conservative MP for Harwich and North Essex told the Commons how the Queen and Duke had once stayed overnight in the railway sidings at Parkestone Quay aboard the royal train.

The MP for South Northamptonshire Andrea Leadsom told the House how her son Harry had never forgiven her for embarrassing him in front of the Duke and Queen at a garden party.

Andrew Selous, the MP for South West Bedfordshire said: "Although Prince Philip was born into a life of privilege and later lived such a life, we must remember that he arrived on our shores as a homeless refugee.

"In the proud tradition of these islands, we gave him welcome, and he repaid that welcome a thousand times over with a life of unstinting service to our country, the Commonwealth and the world."Mr Selous also recalled a visit Prince Philip made to Whipsnade Zoo in his constituency in 2017.

He said: "The Duke was way ahead of his time when realising the profound danger of climate change and biodiversity loss."

The MP for Harlow, Rob Halfon, revealed that the specially adapted Land Rover that the Duke's coffin will be travelling in to his funeral on Saturday was bought from Foley’s in Roydon, near Harlow.

Mr Halfon total the Commons: "I am proud that Prince Philip visited my constituency of Harlow in both 1952 and 1957.

"His first visit, in 1952, came after the post-war New Towns Act 1946, which established a number of new towns including Harlow.

"Following his visit, a road that runs from Harlow Mill to Harlow Town railway station was named Edinburgh Way in his honour, and I am pleased to say that it has just been widened."

The North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker highlighted the Duke's links to the county and the Sandringham estate.

He also praised the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme: "The scheme is rather special to me because I am lucky enough to have gained all three awards—bronze, silver and gold—in my time at school, and as such, I had the privilege of meeting Prince Philip in around 1998, when he visited Gresham’s in Holt."

Sir David Amess is the MP for Southend West and holds an annual tea party for people in his constituencies who have reached the age of 100.

He said: "For someone who lived so long—just short of 100 years, and how I was looking forward to his sending a message to my annual centenarians’ tea party!

"Without question, the Duke of Edinburgh was one of my favourite royals. He really was my sort of person.

"We most definitely shared the same sense of humour, which not everyone understands and occasionally gets you into hot water, but there was never any malice."

