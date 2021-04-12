Inmate escapes from prison

Suffolk Police are appealing for help to trace a prisoner who's absconded from Hollesley Bay.

Dernova Arsen, who's 26, was discovered to be missing at around 7.50pm on Sunday 11 th April.

He's serving a sentence of seven years and nine months for possession with intent to supply cocaine and acquiring criminal property. He has links to the Watford area of Hertfordshire.

Anyone who believes they have seen Arsen, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.