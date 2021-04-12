Man charged after car tyres slashed

Police in Peterborough investigating an incident in which dozens of car tyres were slashed and a blow torch used to damage front doors of houses have arrested a man.

Matthew Smith, who's 22 and comes from Somerby Garth in Welland, has been charged with eight counts of criminal damage, three counts of arson and assaulting an emergency worker.

The alleged incidents took place in the Welland, Dogsthorpe and Paston areas. He's been remanded to appear before Peterborough magistrates.