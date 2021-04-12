Man jailed for fatal crash drove on wrong side of A505 because it was 'smoother'

A lorry driver jailed for causing a fatal crash in Hertfordshire told police he was travelling on the wrong side of the road because it was "smoother to drive".

Jose Galdon-Donate, from Murcia in Spain, was just minutes into his shift when his refrigerated HGV ploughed into a car on the A505 near Royston.

The 55-year-old had parked up on his daily rest period in a lay-by just before 3pm on February 1. He started work shortly after 3am the following morning and began driving his lorry towards Cambridge but on the wrong side of the road.

After just a mile, he hit a Mitsubishi Shogun, which was being driven by Vasile Chiorean of Old Rope Walk, Haverhill. The 48-year-old died at the scene.

The family of Vasile, known as Cristian, described him as a “loving father, husband and son with an infectious laugh and smile.”

Vasile Chiorean Credit: Family picture

They said: “There wasn’t a room that he couldn’t cheer up and I don’t think anyone can say they’ve had a bad first impression of him.

So many people will miss him and cherish him through the many great memories. Rest in peace Cristian. Family tribute

At the scene, Galdon-Donate provided an account under caution in which he said he had just “taken the wrong lane” and admitted being in the “opposite one”.

"It was my fault," he said.

He received minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution before being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

In interview, Galdon-Donate said he was a “highly experienced” lorry driver and had driven on English roads for the past 26 years.

He claimed he had driven in the middle of the road as it was “smoother to drive” and when challenged whether he was driving on the wrong side of the road because he thought he was in Europe, he denied this. However, he admitted his driving was dangerous.

Galdon-Donate pleaded guilty at Cambridge Crown Court. He was sentenced to two years in prison and disqualified from driving for four years.

Sgt Mark Dollard, of the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “Galdon-Donate had entered the country to deliver goods but found himself on the wrong side of the road, and this tragically led to the fatal collision which took just minutes to take place after he began driving that morning.

“To drive on the wrong side of the road is clearly dangerous and this case should serve as a lesson to all.

"I would urge motorists to pay attention to their surroundings, particularly when on unfamiliar roads or in an unfamiliar area.”