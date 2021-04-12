Mosques around the region are preparing to observe a second year of Ramadan under covid restrictions, but this time around there is a glimmer of hope.

The month of fasting in 2020 passed under a strict lockdown, but now places of worship can open with social distancing, and leaders are urging people to stick to the guidelines.

Abdul Choudhuri, Chairman, Fazian E Madina Mosque, Peterborough

For many muslims, Ramadan isn't just about observing faith, but also a time to come together with friends and loved ones when fasting hours are over.

Siraj, Senior member, Norwich Central Mosque

Ramadan is also taking place in the midst of the covid vaccine rollout, with some mosques playing an active role, doubling up as vaccination centres.

Faith leaders say there's a scholarly consensus that it's fine to get the jab during fasting hours - also advising that people can break fast if they are suffering from side-effects