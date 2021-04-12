Not laughing now: Thieves jailed for stealing nitrous oxide from hospital

Two men have been jailed for stealing canisters of nitrous oxide from a hospital in Norfolk.

Four canisters of the 'laughing gas' were taken from the James Paget in Gorleston at around 2am on September 19, 2019.

Following an investigation by Norfolk Police’s Moonshot East Team, two men were arrested and charged with burglary.

Jake Roberts, 24, and Oliver Evans, 23, both of no fixed address, were sentenced to 22 months in prison at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.