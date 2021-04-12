The region reopens as lockdown restrictions are eased

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Matthew Hudson reports from Cambridge as lockdown restrictions are eased.

Thousands of non-essential shops, hair and beauty salons, gyms, zoos, pubs and restaurants are reopening across the ITV Anglia region as step two of England's road map out of lockdown begins.

Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire is reopening after being forced to close for three months. The zoo, which is the largest in Britain, is home to 3,500 animals.

The forced closures of Whipsnade and London Zoo means ZSL, the international conservation charity which runs them, has lost out on £26million of income.

It is such an exciting day for us to be re-opening Whipsnade Zoo’s gates after restrictions prevented us from sharing our huge, outdoor site and incredible animals with our visitors. Mark Holden, Whipsnade Zoo

As pub gardens reopen and restaurants resume outdoor dining, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the nation to "behave responsibly".

Osman Rasih owns the Silk Road Lounge & Cocktail Bar in Colchester, he's disappointed that he can't yet welcome customers inside

Hairdressers face a busy few weeks ahead as thousands of people try and make appointments for post-lockdown haircuts.

Rebecca Haworth reports on the shops reopening in Northampton. Meanwhile, the region's non-essential shops are hoping for a bumper summer to try and recoup some of their lockdown losses.

Georgina Misket is Director of the Maia & Cecilea Boutique in Bury St Edmunds. She's delighted that her shop has reopened.

Eager shoppers wasted no time in making the most of the easing of coronavirus restrictions across the ITV Anglia region.

The queue outside Primark in Cambridge stretched to around 100 people. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In Cambridge this morning, the queue outside Primark stretched to around 100 people.

Hear the reaction of shoppers in Norwich as lockdown restrictions were eased