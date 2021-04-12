Woman found dead in Brandon Country Park named

A woman found dead in Brandon Country Park in Suffolk has been named as 35-year-old Egle Vengaliene.

She was found in the park's lake on Friday (9 April) morning, the force said specialist officers are looking after the woman’s family.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder that afternoon and on Sunday evening Suffolk Police were granted another day to question him.

Large areas of the park remained cordoned off throughout the weekend as searches were ongoing.

The incident is being treated as isolated.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area of the park or surrounding streets and who might have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact them.