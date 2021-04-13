Birthday celebrations for IVF family

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch Rebecca Haworth's report on Ella's birthday celebrations

A very special 18th birthday has taken place which ITV Anglia has followed from the moment Ella Sawford was conceived.

Ella's IVF journey was filmed for a documentary series made by Anglia in 2003.

Almost two decades ago camera crews followed Ella's parents, Becky and Steve, recording the highs and lows of their IVF journey.

Thinking back, I was just determined I wanted a baby and you know I appreciate that IVF is such a tough, tough process. Just mentally, it's draining, it's really, really hard Becky Sawford, Ella's mum

The couple from Bedford went through four rounds of IVF treatment at Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic in Cambridge and finally, their dream came true.

18 years on and Ella's the footage for the first time.

I think it was amazing seeing the footage because I obviously had no idea about the process, I obviously knew I was IVF but I didn't know about the whole long process but I don't know, I just think it's really amazing and heartwarming Ella Sawford

After the joy of having Ella, Becky and Steve went on to have two more girls naturally. They always say to people in the situation they were in never to give up and keep on going.