The father of Stuart Lubbock, who was found dead in Michael Barrymore's swimming pool, has made a "final appeal" for witnesses after being told he has terminal cancer.

Stuart, 31, had been attending a party at Barrymore's luxury home in Roydon, near Harlow, with eight other people on March 31, 2001.

His dad, Terry Lubbock, has campaigned ever since for justice now he is warning time is “running out” and is calling for a fresh inquest.

We would like old witnesses to come forward and tell the truth. For me the clock is ticking and time is running out. This will be my final appeal. Terry Lubbock

A documentary aired in 2020 by Channel 4 led to "significant new information" according to Essex Police.

Mr Lubbock says he would like police to tell an inquest jury why they believe the landscape of the case has now changed.

Earlier this year a 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the murder and indecent assault of Stuart Lubbock and was later released on bail and has since been released under investigation.

Terry Lubbock says lawyers have yet to formally ask for a new inquest application to be made to the High Court.

No-one has been charged with any offence in relation to Stuart Lubbock's death.