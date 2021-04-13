Ipswich Town have appointed Mark Ashton as the club's new chief executive.

Ashton will officially move to Portman Road in June once his current deal at Championship club Bristol City comes to an end.

He has worked at Ashton Gate for the past five years, but announced earlier on Tuesday that he would be leaving the club to pursue a fresh challenge.

That fresh challenge will now be in Suffolk where he will take on the day-to-day running of the club.

Ashton will be the latest fresh face to arrive at Ipswich, but manager Paul Cook and a group of new American owners having joined the League One club in the past few weeks.

“We are delighted to welcome Mark Ashton to Portman Road. It is difficult to envisage anyone having better experience for a CEO job than Mark," chairman Mike O’Leary, said.

“He is a high energy, demanding, loyal, commercially savvy, well-connected and high integrity leader and we look forward very much to him making a major contribution to our journey here at Ipswich Town.”

Ashton added: “I am delighted to be joining. There is a lot of hard work that lies ahead and I am genuinely excited at the opportunity to take the club forward."