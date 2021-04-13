Man charged with murder after body found in Brandon Country Park

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in Brandon Country Park in Suffolk.

Andrius Vengalis, 46, was arrested on Friday (9 April) afternoon.

The body of 35-year-old Egle Vengaliene was found in the water earlier that morning.

Suffolk police had been given another day to question Andrius Vengalis at the weekend.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court today (13 April).

A large area of the park remains closed as searches continue.

Police previously reassured the community saying it was being treated as an isolated incident.