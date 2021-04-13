More visitors allowed in care homes as lockdown restrictions are eased
Watch Raveena Ghattaura's report on care home restrictions being eased
Anyone who has a relative in a care home will tell you just how much they've missed the physical touch of a loved one during the dark days of the pandemic.
So for residents at Laurel Lodge in Norwich there were plently of smiles as they were allowed to hold hands for the first time in months. It comes as the rules were relaxed to allow regular visits from two people
This is the first time I have held mum's hand since way before Christmas, when she went into hospital last year which would have been March time. You've got the phone call, Skype, it's not the same as being face to face and being able to hold hands is lovely now
None of the residents at this home have caught the virus during the pandemic. Visitors must still be covid tested and wear protective equipment.
I come out of college and it was covid and I was like I don't really know what to do with my life. I have never had grandparents live around me, they have always lived quite far away. I like other friends and family that have that relationship and when I came here it is like having 30 grandparents, it is lovely! I think it is an honour to be able to look after them and for them to want us to look after them