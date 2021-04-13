More visitors allowed in care homes as lockdown restrictions are eased

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch Raveena Ghattaura's report on care home restrictions being eased

Anyone who has a relative in a care home will tell you just how much they've missed the physical touch of a loved one during the dark days of the pandemic.

So for residents at Laurel Lodge in Norwich there were plently of smiles as they were allowed to hold hands for the first time in months. It comes as the rules were relaxed to allow regular visits from two people

This is the first time I have held mum's hand since way before Christmas, when she went into hospital last year which would have been March time. You've got the phone call, Skype, it's not the same as being face to face and being able to hold hands is lovely now Heather Green

None of the residents at this home have caught the virus during the pandemic. Visitors must still be covid tested and wear protective equipment.