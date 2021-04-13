Plugs on Greater Anglia's new trains isolated since January after fault detected

At-seat sockets on some of Greater Anglia's new fleet of trains have not been working since January, after a technical fault was detected.

Outlets on a significant number of the units built by Stadler - which have been introduced to the network since 2019 - have been isolated for up to three months while the issues are investigated.

Complaints from passengers about the plugs on Twitter date back as early as 7 January.

Donna Redding said: "Hi Greater Anglia can you please enquire...why the plug sockets are isolated on some of the [new class 745 trains] especially the ones that are shared on Norwich/Stansted 12 cars. No point having plug sockets if not working!"

The affected trains operate on the following routes:

London - Norwich

London - Stansted Airport

Rural routes in Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire

Another passenger to complain on social media was Alex Lenihan, a regular commuter on Greater Anglia's services.

Having already raised the issue twice, he tweeted on 19 February: "This really is beyond a joke now.

"Still no power to the plug sockets on your brand new trains...some of us still have to commute to work and these services are not exactly cheap."

There is a socket underneath every pair of seats on the Stadler units

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said "earlier this year" they were made aware of issues relating to the earthing pin on some plug sockets.

They continued: "After an investigation, during which we ruled out vandalism, we checked sockets across the whole of the fleet and identified the same problem on a number of sockets.

"While most equipment used on trains has no need for an earth pin, we’ve switched all the faulty sockets off as a safety precaution.

"Like in houses, sockets are grouped on circuit breakers so by switching off the faulty sockets power is disconnected from some of the working sockets too, though some sockets are still working properly."

Commuter Alex Lenihan complained regularly about the sockets not working on Twitter

Greater Anglia hailed the new fleet as a "huge improvement" in passenger comfort compared to the old trains they were replacing.

However, the fault with the sockets has now extended to three months with no fix found yet.

On 10 April, passenger Tania Perry tweeted: "On your new trains from Liverpool Street to Stansted or to Chelmsford. Could you advise why the plug and USB points are never working!! They are new trains surely they should work!"

A set of 200 replacement sockets are due for delivery this week, which Greater Anglia hope will see the problem resolved.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson added: "Stadler has been working with the designer to redesign the sockets to solve the problem.

"We’re expecting a batch of 200 new sockets which we will then begin to install. We then expect to see a progressive improvement in the availability of working sockets in the weeks ahead until the issue is fully resolved.

"We would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused. We know that rail passengers appreciate being able to charge their phones, tablets and computers while travelling and we’re keen to get all the sockets working again as soon as possible."