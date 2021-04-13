Schoolgirl names new species of sponge

A nine year old from Norfolk has named a new species of sea sponge identified off the north Norfolk coast.

The girl, whose name is Sylvie, came up with Parpal Dumplin after noticing that the sponge was purple and resembled a dumpling.

The Marine Conservation Society's Agents of Change project asked children to use their creativity to name the species, which was found in chalk beds by volunteer divers from Seasearch a decade ago.

Panellists were unanimous in their decision and particularly liked that the spelling gives the sponge a strong connection to Norfolk.

Sponges help to keep seawater clean by filter feeding and consuming tiny particles of food that float by. There are more than 11,000 different species globally.