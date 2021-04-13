Staycation boom predicted by tourism industry

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Peter Morris, Co-owner Lady of the Twizzle barge and Joanna Harmsworth from he Duck Duck Goose holiday let in Little Bentley in Essex talk about the boom in bookings

Owners of holiday lets in our region say they've been inundated with bookings after lockdown restrictions were eased.

Overnight stays away from home are now being permitted at self-contained accommodation.

With continued uncertainty about foreign travel more and more people are coming up with alternative plans to holidaying abroad.

Homes near the coast on in interesting locations are particularly popular and many farmers are turning some of their fields into camping sites.

Steve Jarvis, co-founder of website Independent Cottages, which promotes around 1,800 self-catering properties, said around 80% of its sites are booked over the next fortnight.

To have that interest and confidence for people to book is terrific. People are happy to think about what they want to do rather than where they want to do it. If you want to take your bikes away or the dog you got in lockdown, then there's a lot of great countryside to go to. Steve Jarvis, co-founder Independent Cottages website

Feather Down, which offers luxury camping on farms across Britain, reported being "nearly sold out" for the next few weeks, with summer bookings more than double what they were at the same point in 2020.

