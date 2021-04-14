Baby steps for Margaret the giraffe at Whipsnade Zoo

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch as Margaret the giraffe struts her stuff at Whipsnade Zoo.

Four month old Margaret the giraffe, who was named after the first person in the UK to have a Covid-19 vaccine, has taken her first steps outside at Whipsnade Zoo.

She was there to greet visitors who were returning to the zoo on Monday after lockdown.

Margaret the four month old giraffe with her mother, Luna Credit: ZSL

The keepers named her after Margaret Keenan, who received her first vaccination on December 8, the day Margaret the giraffe was born.

Since her birth, Margaret had stayed inside the giraffe house with mother Luna until this week.

Once again, Margaret seems to be capturing the mood of the nation. First, she was born - a huge boost for the population of her endangered species - on the same day that the first Covid-19 vaccine was administered. Mark Holden, Team leader, Whipsnade Zoo

"Now, here she is, taking her first steps outside just as the rest of the UK is venturing back out on family adventures," he added.