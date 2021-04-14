Dispersal order in place for Cambridge after increase in anti social behaviour

As shoppers return to Cambridge, the police have put a dispersal order in place on the city centre following an increase in aggressive, anti social behaviour.

Local neighbourhood policing teams took the step in response to high levels of anti-social behaviour, which included aggressive begging and street drinking, thefts of bikes and violence.

The problems are particularly focused in Sidney Street, St Andrew’s Street and Mill Road areas of Cambridge.

The order gives the police the powers to order a person to leave an area if they suspect behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.

If people ignore the orders police can arrest them.

We’ve seen an increase in anti-social behaviour and reports of violence in these areas. With footfall to the city increasing to almost pre-pandemic levels, we want to reduce the risk of crime and disorder and allow people visiting the city to go about their business without being harassed, alarmed or distressed. Cambridge City Inspector Ed McNeil

The order started on Tuesday morning and will last till Thursday at 9am.