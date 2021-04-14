Falling covid rates signal change for hospital visits at Addenbrooke's

Visitors are being allowed to return to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge to visit adult patients on non-covid wards.

Appointments can be booked two days after an admission to visit a loved one.

The hospital said it had made this move because of the falling rates of Covid-19 in the area and easing of lockdown rules.

Face to face visiting appointments can be booked directly with wards for a single named adult for an hour a day. The visitor is to be the same person for the patient's whole stay at the hospital.

However, visiting is still not allowed on wards where patients with Covid are being treated.

Families are instead still being asked to use virtual visiting.

The hospital has reassured people all visits will be done in a covid secure way.