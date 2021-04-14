play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura

Kirstie Sutton from Norwich didn't want the vaccine initially but after losing her daughter, Kyanna, last December to the virus she has changed her mind.

"I was adamant that I don't want it, I will take my chances thinking it would just affect me, but obviously then realising I could take it into somebody else," she said.

28 year old Kyanna had a rare form of asthma and had been shielding through the pandemic.

In December, she was taken to hospital after an asthma attack and later tested positive for covid-19. Her symptoms worsened over 5 days and her mother got the call to come and say goodbye.

Kyanna Sutton was 28 when she died with coronavirus in December 2020 Credit: Kirstie Sutton

"Got woken up, the phone ringing, instantly my heart sunk. I knew. It was the hospital saying we think you need to come up here, we think it is time. The doctor had said there is nothing more they could do, her lungs were beyond repair," Kirstie Sutton remembered.

Her experience of losing her daughter has prompted her urge others to get vaccinated, not just for themselves, but for the people around them.

If it saves one person then it has got to be worth doing because it could be somebody else's daughter, somebody else's mother, somebody else's grandmother and it does, it wrecks your life. Kirstie Sutton, Kyanna's mum

"Just please sit up, take notice and follow the rules. Put your mask on, sanitise your hands, stay away from people, and don't go socialising unnessesarily because you have got to try and save people. Unfortunately some people still don't seem to think it is real!" she added.