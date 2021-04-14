play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Charlie Frost

With lockdown lifting, people have been swarming back into shops, pubs and gyms determined to get fit once again.

That's an ambition firmly supported by Payalympian Anne Wafula Strike from Harlow, but she's concerned that not all facilities will be accessible to people with disabilities.

She's calling on gym owners to make sure everyone can be welcomed back and be able to exercise.