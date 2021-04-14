Police find 37 dogs in raid on property in Essex village

37 dogs have been seized by Essex police following a raid on a property in the village of Feering.

The operation took place on Friday 9 April and involved officers from both Colchester and Braintree community policing teams.

When the officers arrived at the property on Langley Green in Feering, they found the 37 dogs, which included eight puppies.

Seven puppies had already died and another dog had to be put to sleep.

Essex police says the surviving dogs are now in the care of the RSPCA.

A 37-year-old woman from Feering was arrested on suspicion of offences against animals. She has been released under investigation.