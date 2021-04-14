Police name couple found dead in their own home

A married couple found dead in their home in Essex have been named by police.

Eric Angell, 71, and Pauline Angell, 67, of Tankerville Drive in Leigh, were found dead on Saturday. The force is not looking for anyone in connection with their deaths.

Officers were called by the ambulance service over concerns about the couple. They arrived just before 10am and discovered both had died.

The force has opened an investigation and a post-mortem examination has been carried out.