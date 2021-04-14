Potholes: how bad are they in the Anglia region? Send us your videos

Local authorities in the East are scrambling to repair thousands of potholes across the region as its estimated a pothole is filled every 19 seconds in the UK.

Potholes cost around £15 million pounds in compensation claims and repairs every year in the UK according to the Asphalt Industry Alliance.

They say because of budget cuts to local authorities, councils are more likely to patch up roads rather than completely resurface them.

Graham in Suffolk sent us this video of his road.

