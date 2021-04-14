RNLI braced for busiest summer ever because of staycation boom
Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Natalie Gray
Beach lifeguards are expecting their busiest ever year because of a boom in staycations due to travel restrictions abroad.
They say it's more important than ever to choose a life-guarded beach when heading to the coast. 80 RNLI lifeguards will cover fifteen beaches from Wells to Southwold.
The RNLI supervisors are topping up their fitness training as they brace themselves for a very busy summer. They have been practising in Sea Palling in North Norfolk, a popular beauty spot with a dangerous rip tide.
We're ready , the lifeguards are here today as you can see training and preparing ready for the summer season ahead and our lifeboat teams are ready as well for what we expect to be one of, if not the busiest year that we've ever had.
Last year RNLI lifeguards in Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk saved 7 lives, aided 399 people and responded to 346 incidents which included water rescues, minor first aid and helping to reunite missing children with their families.
The RNLI will provide a lifeguard service on 19 beaches in Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk this summer, with the majority starting during May. The charity is encouraging people to follow government advice on social distancing, travel and contact with others when visiting the beach.
Sea temperatures remain dangerously cold, increasing the risk of cold water shock. I'd remind anyone entering the water to take extra care and avoid unnecessary risks, as early season conditions are more challenging.
You can find you nearest RNLI lifeguarded beach here