Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Natalie Gray

Beach lifeguards are expecting their busiest ever year because of a boom in staycations due to travel restrictions abroad.

They say it's more important than ever to choose a life-guarded beach when heading to the coast. 80 RNLI lifeguards will cover fifteen beaches from Wells to Southwold.

RNLI supervisors carry a dummy to the water to practise a sea rescue Credit: ITV Anglia

The RNLI supervisors are topping up their fitness training as they brace themselves for a very busy summer. They have been practising in Sea Palling in North Norfolk, a popular beauty spot with a dangerous rip tide.

We're ready , the lifeguards are here today as you can see training and preparing ready for the summer season ahead and our lifeboat teams are ready as well for what we expect to be one of, if not the busiest year that we've ever had. Daniel Cooper, RNLI Lifesaving Lead for the North and East region

Last year RNLI lifeguards in Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk saved 7 lives, aided 399 people and responded to 346 incidents which included water rescues, minor first aid and helping to reunite missing children with their families.

The RNLI will provide a lifeguard service on 19 beaches in Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk this summer, with the majority starting during May. The charity is encouraging people to follow government advice on social distancing, travel and contact with others when visiting the beach.

RNLI Lifeguard supervisors practise sea rescues ahead of what they expect to be their busiest summer ever Credit: ITV Anglia

Sea temperatures remain dangerously cold, increasing the risk of cold water shock. I'd remind anyone entering the water to take extra care and avoid unnecessary risks, as early season conditions are more challenging. Nick Ayers, RNLI Regional Water Safety Lead

You can find you nearest RNLI lifeguarded beach here