The brothers hanging up their spades after a combined century at the allotment

Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Tanya Mercer

Arthur and Eric Fuller from Hemingstone near Ipswich have tended their allotment for a combined total of more than 100 years, inspiring new gardeners with their green fingers.

Arthur is 91 and Eric is 87 and they say the key to their long and happy lives has been partly down to their allotment.

But the time has come for Arthur to pass his trowel onto a new generation because he says he can longer look after his plot in the way he'd like to.

The pair were first inspired by their father who loved gardening and that love has stayed with them through their long lives.

Arthur and Eric Fuller with their dad, who inspired them in their love of gardening Credit: Fuller family

It's fresh air and exercise, it's the friendship on the plots it's going home with a bag of veg that you know you've grown yourself and you've achieved something. Arthur Fuller

Eric added that it always gave him a sense of satisfaction.

"There's always plenty of food in the house. And company. I've got a robin up there with me and as soon as I start digging it's taking the worms," Eric said.

"I have pride in it and it gave me something to do and keep me exercise going. As you can see I'm 91 and I can still walk for an hour without any problems," Arthur added.

The allotment has been a constant and calming presence in their lives and now they're inspiring others.

James Sayer has had his plot for 7 years, which is all organic. He says the Fullers are part of the scenery.

"They're lovely fellas and they give you several tips as well which is the best thing because us youngsters learn from people like Arthur and Eric. They've been lovely companions," said James.

Faran Marcelle and his family waited for their plot for 2 years. He's inspired by Arthur's longevity at the allotment.

"He looks quite strong and capable at his age. I think this whole farming thing, gardening, keeps you young," he said.

Faran said he can only hope to be in such good shape when he reaches 91.