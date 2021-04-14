play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch an ITV Anglia in-depth interview with the Duke of Edinburgh from 1977 following his investiture as Chancellor of Cambridge University

Right from the start of his 35 year tenure as Chancellor of the University of Cambridge, the Duke of Edinburgh saw his role as far more than just a ceremonial figurehead. Beginning in 1976, his investiture took place the following year.

In a frank and wide ranging interview with ITV Anglia at the time, Prince Philip talked about academic and individual freedom, his role as Chancellor and the future of Britain.

He was described as being, "utterly remote from student affairs" by the university publication, Varsity. Asked by ITV Anglia if that was a fair comment, the Prince replied without hesitation, "Oh probably, yes."

The office he was stepping into was 750 years old and the interviewer, Tony Adams, asked the Prince if he felt that weight of history on his shoulders.

Prince Philip joked in reply, "Would you like to try on the Chancellor's robes?"

We're all here as temporary caretakers, we're not unique, it's part of the system. I think that a place like Cambridge is typical of the way in which human institutions continue by constant influx of new blood and the thing continues but the individuals play out their part within it as best they can for the time they're there. Prince Philip on his role as Chancellor

The Duke of Edinburgh during a parade through Cambridge at his invesiture as Chancellor of the University Credit: ITV Anglia

On the subject of academic freedom, he said the ability to give opinions freely was paramount. Students should be free to pursue knowledge without fear of retribution or "being hauled off to the salt mines."

He also talked about the morals of genetic engineering and whether or not it should be taking place. The Prince said the ability to have debate over the issue rather than simply legislating against it, was academic freedom.

In 2011, at the age of 90, Prince Philip decided it was time to step down from the role. He had visited the university 3 or 4 times a year over the course of his 35 years as head of the institution.

The Royal Rota is a weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.