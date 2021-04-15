play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England presented by political correspondent Emma HutchinsonIt was transmitted in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 15 April 2021

The coronavirus vaccine programme has reached all nine for the top priority groups of the population in the UK a few days ahead of the government's target of 15 April.

It means a first dose of the injection has been offered to everyone aged 50 or over along with care homes staff and residents, people who are extremely clinically vulnerable and those with underlying heath conditions.

It came as the second stage of the roadmap out of lockdown was achieved on Monday 12 April when non-essential shops could re-open along with outdoor hospitality and leisure and personal care services like beauty and hair-dressing. Social distancing measures remain in place.

Stage three is expected on 17 May when hospitality may start to move indoors and entertainment venues like cinemas and theatre might re-open.

Emma Hutchinson was joined on Anglia Late Edition by Cllr Bridget Smith (Lib Dem), Duncan Baker MP (Con) and Daniel Zeichner MP (Lab)

Duncan Baker was elected the Conservative MP for North Norfolk in December 2019

Daniel Zeichner was elected the Labour MP for Cambridge in 2015 and is a Shadow Environment Minister

Cllr Bridget Smith is the leader of South Cambridgeshire District Council where the Liberal Democrats won an overall majority in 2018

More than 3,000 candidates are standing in the local elections in the Anglia region on Thursday 6 May. It will be biggest set of polls in many years because no elections have so far been held in England during the pandemic.

There are elections for all the county councils in the region including two new unitary councils in Northamptonshire which replace the county council and all seven district councils.

There will also be elections for Police & Crime Commissioners and the region's only elected Metro mayor in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

A number of Borough, District and City council also have elections which were postponed from May 2020.