Children at a school near Sandringham hold service for Prince Philip

A remembrance service for the Duke of Edinburgh has been held at a school just six and a half miles from Sandringham.

Children dressed as Queen's Guards and laid paper flowers in honour of Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh had retired to Sandringham and local children felt they knew him.

At Howard Junior School in King's Lynn they remembered the man they call the grandfather of the nation - and their neighbour.

A service was held in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh at the Howard Junior School near Sandringham. Credit: ITV News Anglia

During their special service the children read out a tribute to the Duke, saying: "Howard Junior remembers Prince Philip in a special way because we are so close to Sandringham the Prince has had an impact on all of our lives.

"Your dedication to our nation will always be remembered our country's heart is torn.

"You stood side by side through many years with our great Queen as her guide and consort but now there are only tears."

All 225 children had made a paper flower to lay in the Duke of Edinburgh's memory.

Children at Howard Junior School paid tribute to Prince Philip. Credit: ITV News Anglia

At the same time Prince Charles was making his first public appearance since his father's death to view flowers and tributes left in London.

As the date for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral approaches, Buckingham Palace and the royal family are hard at work preparing for the event, which will be attended only by close relatives due to the coronavirus restrictions.

One of the pupils Leo Sennett remembers meeting the Duke at Sandringham. He said: "One cold Christmassy morning I remember seeing our beloved Prince Philip at nearby Sandringham.

"He wore a kind smile and I will never forget the moment I caught his eye as I was waving.

"He was so cheerful and he brightened up the day. My goal is to take up the Duke of Edinburgh award at secondary school as the Prince was one of my heroes."

Children at Howard Junior School read out tributes to Prince Philip. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The headteacher at Howard Junior School as also me him. Gregory Hill said: "I used to be a special constable for Norfolk Constabulary and I did duty up at Sandringham for the church services.

"I was along the barrier and the Duke of Edinburgh and the royal family walked past me and the Duke of Edinburgh was always warm and engaging with the public.

"He always went above and beyond with the public. He was a fantastic person."