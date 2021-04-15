A doctor has told an inquest of the "unprecedented" decision to enter the scene of the Fishmongers' Hall terror attack to help casualties despite bomb fears.

Convicted terrorist Usman Khan fatally stabbed Cambridge University graduates Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, at a Learning Together offenders' education conference on the afternoon of November 29 2019.

Khan, 28, who had travelled to London from his home in Stafford, had set upon Mr Merritt in the men's toilets after strapping two large knives into his hands.

Mr Merritt suffered 12 knife wounds, including a fatal injury to his chest.

Ms Jones was stabbed in the neck in the cloakroom area and staggered on to the stairs, where she collapsed.

Two more women and a porter were also injured but survived.

Convicted terrorist Usman Khan was shot dead by police. Credit: Met Police

Khan, who was wearing a fake suicide belt, was pursued on to London Bridge by delegates armed with a narwhal tusk and fire extinguisher, and was then shot dead by police.

Dr Andrew Milne was part of a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (Hems) team that went to the scene in a fast-response car after being alerted to a woman stabbed in the neck.

On entering the hall, the Hems team did a "walkaround" to assess the casualties.

Dr Milne said: "Given the hazards at that scene, specifically the potential IED on the perpetrator, we felt we needed to get the patients we had a chance of helping out to the casualty clearing point as fast as possible.

"Saskia did not have a chance of recovery, had been in cardiac arrest for too long and, (given) the blood loss and the region where she was stabbed, we did not have a hope of reversing cardiac arrest."

Dr Andrew Milne said there was a 'chance' to save Jack Merritt.

But he felt there was a "chance" to save Mr Merritt and wanted him to be taken out first.

The Hems team spent four minutes inside the hall before heading to the casualty clearing point.

At around 2.28pm, Dr Milne and his colleague performed a thoracotomy on Mr Merritt, who had been dragged out on a Sked stretcher.

The doctor described the moment he realised Mr Merritt could not be saved.

He told jurors: "I can feel the heart is very empty. At that point I knew the patient had bled to death. Jack had bled to death."

Mr Merritt was pronounced dead at 2.33pm.