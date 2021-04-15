play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch David Hughes' report

When Prince Philip got a break from his hectic work schedule, he would often indulge in the sport of carriage driving.

He became a skilled practitioner, competing not only at Sandringham but also in European and world championships.

Breckland Carriage Driving Club in Norfolk owes Prince Philip a considerable debt of gratitude because it was he who did so much to get the sport off the ground in Britain.

It's a sport that harnesses the skill of the driver with the speed and stamina of the horse.

Carol Priestley, from Breckland Carriage Driving Club, said: "I think he's inspired a lot of people to take up carriage driving, whether it's the sport of horse driving trials or whether it's going into the show ring."

The Duke of Edinburgh took up carriage racing at the age of 50. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Prince Philip saw the potential when he was the president of the International Equestrian Federation and was introduced to carriage driving events taking place in Europe.

Speaking 2017, Prince Philip said: "I started driving because I had been playing polo and I decided I would give up polo when I was 50 and I happened to be 50, and I was looking around to see what next.

"I suddenly thought we've got horses and carriages and grooms and what have you, why don't I have a go, so I borrowed four horses from stables in London and took them to Norfolk and practiced and thought, well why not?"

The Breckland Carriage Driving Club in Norfolk has benefitted from the work of Prince Philip to promote carriage racing. Credit: ITV News Anglia

He would often take part in carriage driving events at Sandringham, and that encouraged Carol Milton-Brooks to give it a go.

Carol said: "We went to Sandringham a few times to watch the driving trials and we'd seen him driving. He's really given me the inspiration to have a go and I think it opened up to people like me that aren't rich but want to have a go."

During years of competition, he really raised the profile of carriage driving.

Emily Viller, from the Great Britain Carriage Driving Team, said: "Prince Philip brought a lot of publicity to the sport and he's really the person that started it all off and brought it from a showing background to the sport that we see today which is driving trials.

"He's been very supportive over the years of drivers of all abilities, particularly young driving."

Prince Philip was an accomplished sportsmen, selected for European and world championships and competing well into his 90s.