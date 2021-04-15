Landlord 'heartbroken' after pub garden destroyed by fire

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch Graham Stothard's report from Tea Green near Luton

A devastating fire that burned a newly built pub garden to the ground is thought to have been started deliberately.

Owners of The White Horse in Tea Green near Luton spent thousands expanding its outside area to help recoup losses due to covid.

But just two days after opening, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, it was destroyed.

It took 10 weeks to build and cost around £25,000.

Jon Haines, owner of The White Horse, said: "We're just completely heartbroken really, not only for us but for the people who had bookings in there.

"When the regulations allowed we had celebrations of life, where people had lost people during covid, booked in. To celebrate and remember them. And they've got the stress now of having to find another venue and it's just mindless."

Their original garden is still standing and they are still open.