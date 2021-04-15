Landlord who rented out illegal basement flat ordered to pay over £50,000

A landlord has been ordered to pay more than £50,000 after an investigation found a property he rented out in Ipswich was unsafe and in poor condition.

Ralph Bernard, and his company Francis Investments (East Anglia) Limited, were convicted of ten offences in relation to the house on London Road.

Council investigators found he had illegally converted the basement into a flat without planning permission.

The only natural light and ventilation in the flat came from a small skylight in the yard.

Ipswich Borough Council were tipped off about the property by Suffolk Fire and Rescue, who raised a number of fire safety concerns after attending an incident there.

Water damage was found throughout the property Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

An employment agency had also reported a large number of workers registered at the address.

A range of other issues were found throughout the building, which comprised five flats including the basement.

Council inspectors reported: numerous electrical issues, with no record of maintenance or testing; a fire alarm and communal lighting system not working because it ran on a pre-payment meter; leaks and water damage; and ineffective protection for preventing fire and smoke getting to the main evacuation route.

At Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 13 April, Bernard and his company were found guilty of ten offences relating to houses in multiple occupation (HMO).

There was no record of electrical systems being maintained or repaired Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

He was fined £29,000, while Francis Investments (East Anglia) Limited - which is based on St Helen's Street - was fined £7,250. Bernard was also ordered to pay costs of £16,836.20 and a victim surcharge of £181.

Ian Blofield, head of housing and community services at Ipswich Borough Council, said: "Flats and HMOs play an important role in meeting the housing needs of Ipswich residents.

"However, they can pose additional risks to the health, safety and wellbeing of residents if they are not properly designed and managed.

"This case demonstrates that the Council will hold to account those who disregard the law and put residents at risk."