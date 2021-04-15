A man and a woman who were found dead in a house in Woodbridge in Suffolk have been named by police.

Sally Metcalf, 68, and Jonathan Metcalf, 72, were found in a house in Cumberland Street at around 6.15pm on Saturday 10th April.

A post-mortem examination concluded that Mrs Metcalf died as a result of compression of the neck. Her death is being treated as murder.

Mr Metcalf was determined to have died as a result of hanging. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers have been in the area carrying out further enquiries since Saturday evening, but they do not believe that there is anyone else involved with this incident.

A police scene remains in place at the property, but there is no threat to the wider community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference: 17853/21.